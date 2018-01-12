Flood Watch: Heavy rain to settle over state Friday into Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHER ALERTS:

A Flood Watch is in effect for Connecticut Friday into Saturday afternoon for the potential for poor drainage flooding, urban flooding and possibly river flooding too. This will be caused by a combination of 2"-3" of rain plus snow melting (all that water has to go somewhere).

With ice on the rivers, ice jams might be an issue. As ice breaks apart, sometimes it can collect and block the flow of water, causing rivers to rise upstream. This is more likely to be an issue for smaller rivers and streams. But whether or not this will happen in Connecticut is a wildcard.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of inland Connecticut starting early Saturday morning. As the rain ends, temperatures will crash from the 50s before daybreak, down into the 20s and 30s by mid morning. That could result in wet surfaces, standing water turning into ice.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Waves of heavy rain will continue for the rest of today and through the overnight. Areas of dense fog will be an issue too as that warm, humid air moves over whatever is left of the shrinking snow pack.

There is a chance for thunder overnight with heavy rain early Saturday morning before daybreak. By 9-10 am the rain will be over. There's a chance for a light mix at the tail end with a touch of freezing rain, sleet or snow (especially NW Connecticut). But a bigger concern will be the rapidly falling temperatures. This could cause what's known as a "flash freeze." With temperatures dropping from the 50s before sunrise into the 20s and 30s by mid-morning (earlier NW), wet roads and surfaces could turn icy. Clouds will break for some sun Saturday.

By Sunday and Monday we're back to cold sunshine with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Then we go from rain back to snow/mix late Tuesday into Wednesday. While this doesn't look like a major storm, accumulation is likely and could cause issues.

From a blizzard to a rain to snow...welcome to winter in New England!!

TONIGHT : Periods of heavy rain, fog, chance thunder. 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain ends in the morning. Rapidly falling temperatures could lead to icy spots on the roads. 50s before sunrise, 20s and 30s by afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Mid-upper 20s.

MONDAY: Sunny start then increasing clouds. High: Mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow/rain/mix developing (more likely late and at night). High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Snow/mix ends early. Timing and intensity still a question at this point. High: Near 30.

