Foodie Friday: The Sweet Beet

GRANBY — If you are looking to eat clean and are in Granby, The Sweet Beet is the place to be.

100% vegan, gluten-free, organic/non-gmo, soy and peanut free, this restaurant and market offers an array of homemade items that will surely tickle any tastebuds.

The No-Egg salad sandwich is chickpea based that is served with onions, dill, tomato relish, lettuce and a soy free veganaise.

Another popular item is the Mac No Cheese. A gooey dish served with a cashew creme sauce.

If you have a sweet tooth, the mini cupcakes are just enough to satisfy any craving. Various flavors, like chocolate chip, snickerdoodle or cake balls, these “Sweeties” are total bite size bliss.

Owner Heather Dougherty is in her fifth year of serving this area and the loyal customers love it.

Kelly E. writes on Facebook, “That was the most delicious and relaxing lunch I’ve had in a long time. And the ladies are very nice. A lovely place. I’ll be back in a couple weeks.”

Do you have a suggestion for Foodie Friday? Let us know by emailing foodiefriday@fox61.com or reach out to us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – just use #FoodieFriday and #FOX61.