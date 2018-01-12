× Hamden PD: 10-year-old says she was approached by two women a month apart

HAMDEN — Hamden Police say they are investigating after a 10-year-old says she was approached by two women on two separate occasions.

According to the 10-year-old, she was walking from her home on Putnam Avenue to the bus stop at the corner of Putnam Avenue and Clifford Street. As she walked, a woman driving a “small sedan” approached the girl and asked her if she wanted a ride. The woman was described as having short hair and a “sweet voice”.

Police say as the investigated further, they found out that 4 weeks prior, the girl was approached by a woman who was driving a “white van”. The woman asked the girl if she wanted a ride as well. This incident happened at the same bus stop.

The girl could not identify or further describe the 2 women.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Special Victims Unit at 203-230-4040.