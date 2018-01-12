Holiday Depot charms visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Sam Maceli

By day, Washington Depot is a quaint village with several small town shops visited by locals and tourists alike.

However, once a year the Depot transforms into a winter wonderland, marked by horse and carriage rides, carolers singing holiday tunes and the big man himself.

In the Depot, there were many ways to share the holiday spirit. There were llamas and other exotic creatures in attendance for children to pet, road-side hot beverages and appetizers to enjoy, and of course, pictures with Santa. If you were willing to brave the cold, there were also horse and carriage rides that brought people around the charming town. Shops stayed open late to welcome customers, and the sound of carolers echoed through he town hall walls.

Holiday in the Depot is a long-time tradition for locals and visitors from around Litchfield County. The event is put on by community volunteers, and kicks of the holiday with a bang.

