Hartford mayor meets with CVS CEO amid Aetna merger

HARTFORD -- It is a massive merger.

CVS agreed to buy Aetna for $69 billion dollars. It's a deal that could disrupt the health care industry.

It was news that came after Aetna's decision to leave Hartford for New York City, signaling a trend in big business fleeing the state.

According to Crain's New York Business, Aetna was going to move into a brand new building located in the Meat Packing District with an asking rent of more than $21 million dollars a month.

But it appears Aetna started packing its bags a bit too early.

New York City canceled it's $9.6 million dollar incentive package to Aetna. A spokeswoman for the New York City economic development corporation said the city can't get approval for its agreement with Aetna if it "can't positively affirm to us that the relocation is happening."

Now with the New York move turned sour, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin took initiative and meet with CVS President and CEO Larry Merlo.

'It was an opportunity to begin building that relationship and building that partnership that's so important as we try to position Hartford and Connecticut not just to retain business but to compete for growth if we can," said Bronin.

He said he wants to make sure the healthcare giant stays in Hartford.

"I said when Aetna and CVS announced this merger that we need to see that as an opportunity. And we need to try to seize that opportunity," said Bronin.

Aetna wouldn't confirm any future plans for the New York City location or its Hartford headquarters saying, "all Aetna locations will be evaluated during the integration planning process."

Nevertheless, mayor Bronin remains optimistic for his city's future by maintaining a simple objective.

"Try to position Hartford and Connecticut to continue to retain as much of the operation as possible and to compete for growth," said Bronin.