Middletown police investigate incident at Middletown High School

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown police are investigating an incident involving a white male student posting on social media and showing of a confederate flag.

Superintendent of Middletown Schools, Dr. Michael Conner, said he couldn’t confirm if any altercation occurred o whether or not anyone had been arrested.

He said school officials, including the principal, are also investigating.

He said that the social media post upset members of the school’s African American community, and that he will be posting a comment to the district’s website Friday afternoon.

He said he is meeting with staff on this issue along with the school’s Minority Union Student Council next week.

There has to be a “healing process” Conner said, and that we are “leaders in equity and promote equity in our schools.” He also said the incident “contradicts our values and beliefs.”

Everyone is safe at school, according to Conner and students will be dismissed on schedule Friday afternoon. There will be additional police/security at school to assure student safety, Conner said.