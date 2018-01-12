‘Shame on Trump!’ World reacts to Trump’s ‘s—hole countries’ remarks

WASHINGTON DC — US President Donald Trump’s complaints about immigrants coming to the US from “s—hole countries” prompted condemnation from around the world.

In the US, Democrat and Republican lawmakers criticized Trump’s comments as “divisive” and “unacceptable,” while Haiti, one of the countries explicitly named by Trump, summoned the top US diplomat to discuss the President’s remarks.

Trump’s remarks come as Haiti prepares to commemorate eight years since a 7.0-magnitude earthquake killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced many more.

Please join us this Friday, January 12 for a moment of silence at exactly 4:53pm. #Haiti #2010Earthquake #WeRemember pic.twitter.com/F5l7UxRrZv — Embassy of Haiti (@EmbassyOfHaiti) January 11, 2018

As a result of the disaster, citizens of Haiti were accorded Temporary Protected Status, granted to individuals from countries where conditions such as war, natural disasters or political strife prevent citizens from returning safely.

Former Haitian President Laurent Lamothe said the “world is witnessing a new low today” and called Trump’s remarks “totally unacceptable!”

SHAME ON TRUMP! The world is witnessing a new low today with this #ShitholeNations remark! totally unacceptable! uncalled for moreover it shows a lack a respect and IGNORANCE never seen before in the recent history of the US by any President! Enough is enough!! — Laurent Lamothe (@LaurentLamothe) January 12, 2018

“It shows a lack of respect and ignorance never seen before in the recent history of the US by any President,” Lamothe tweeted.

As the US ambassador position in Haiti is vacant, the charge d’affaires at the embassy, Robin Diallo will meet with President Jovenel Moïse Friday, a senior State Department official told CNN.

Nepal, which became a Temporary Protected Status nation after an earthquake in 2015, said authorities were discussing their response to the matter.

The country’s Foreign Minister Bharat Raj Paudyal told CNN “we are aware of President Trump’s comments, and our ministry is discussing the matter.”

On Twitter, former Mexican President and longtime Trump critic Vicente Fox said the US leader’s mouth “is the foulest s—hole in the world.”

.@realDonaldTrump, your mouth is the foulest shithole in the world. With what authority do you proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not. America’s greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 11, 2018

“With what authority do you proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not. America’s greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald?” he said.

David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee and former UK Foreign Secretary, said the “Trump Administration (is) leading a race to the bottom on refugees and immigrants that is a betrayal of America’s future as well as of its history.”

Trump Administration leading a race to the bottom on refugees and immigrants that is a betrayal of America’s future as well as of its history. These are PEOPLE. https://t.co/OPf7LgLYRg — David Miliband (@DMiliband) January 12, 2018

Trump insulted the entire continent of Africa in his comments as well, leading to fierce reaction on Twitter.

Kenyan activist and politician Boniface Mwangi said “how America elected a narcissist, racist, white supremacist to be their president defies logic.”

President @realDonaldTrump has called Africa a shithole. How America elected a narcissist, racist, white supremacist to be their president defies logic. Africa sends love and light to America. #ShitholeTrump pic.twitter.com/AuZDUy1pwf — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) January 12, 2018

“Africa sends love and light to America,” he added.

South African journalist Leanne Manas tweeted “good morning from the greatest most beautiful ‘s—hole country’ in the world!”