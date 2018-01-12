× Study: A hot bath may have health effects similar to exercise

HARTFORD — There’s many fitness tricks that may show results to some, and others? Might seek an alternative way to look and feel good.

But there’s another trick that may help those who hate working out but would like to be fit. According to Business Insider, an hour-long hot bath can boost metabolic health and cause an anti-inflammatory response similar to exercise.

This comes following a recent study out of the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine at the University of Loughborough in the UK.

“Many cultures swear by the benefits of a hot bath,” writes Steve Faulkner, lead author of the study, in The Conversation. “But only recently has science began to understand how passive heating (as opposed to getting hot and sweaty from exercise) improves health.”