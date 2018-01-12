× Two teen murder suspects from Texas arrested in Ansonia

ANSONIA — A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in Ansonia, wanted on murder charges in Texas.

Police say Giuseppe Briguglio, 19, and a female companion, 17, were fugitives from justice following a murder on January 1st in Stafford, Texas.

The girl was also reported as a missing person.

They were arrested without incident at 23 Beverly Drive in Ansonia. The Stafford Texas Police Department has arrest warrants for Briguglio and the girl, charging them each other murder.

Briguglio was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice and is being held on a $250,000 bond and will be arraigned in Derby Superior Court today.

The girl was taken to Juvenile Detention and held for extradition to Texas. The arrested were the result of a joint investigation between the Ansonia Police Department Detectives, Shelton Police Detectives, Texas Rangers, and the Stafford Texas Police Department.