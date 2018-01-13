× Connecticut woman urges domestic violence survivors to “speak up”

NEWINGTON — Sarah Gallardo of Newington is a single mother and domestic violence survivor. After leaving her abusive ex-husband, she became an advocate, activist, certified DV counselor, and the author of the book Hiding in Plain Sight. She founded the non-profit organization Sarah Speaks Up (SSU) to encourage, empower, strengthen and support victims and survivors of domestic violence.

On Saturdays FOX61 Morning News, she spoke with Ben Goldman about her experiences.

On Sunday, SSU will collaborate with the Gracie Farmington Valley, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Self-Defense school, and My Bruises Are From, an organization that exists to raise awareness and funds to end domestic violence, to provide free self-defense and safety awareness skills. The event will also help raise funds for Sarah Speaks Up. It will be held Sunday at Gracie Farmington Valley, 15 Cheryl Drive in Canton, from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon.