Flooding in Kent causes residents to evacuate

KENT — Residents in the town are being told by their First Selectman, to evacuate from the center of Kent to Bull’s Bridge Saturday afternoon.

The Kent Emergency Operations Committee has been opened and a shelter at the Kent Nutrition Center, has been set up for those displaced.

Route 7 has been closed between Route 341 and Bull’s Bridge Road because of the flooding.

Representative Brian Ohler has tweeted saying an massive ice jam has caused Housatonic River from flowing in its traditional course.

#Breaking Route 7 is closed in both directions approximately 1/2 mile south of the center of Kent. A massive ice jam is preventing the Housatonic River from flowing its original course. Emergency crews are on scene. @WFSBnews @WTNH @NBCConnecticut @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/fLXjAVg1CZ — Rep. Brian M. Ohler (@BrianOhler) January 13, 2018