Hartford Police and Aetna partner together help inner city youth

HARTFORD -- Aetna, Hartford police and the University of Hartford partnering together to help those in need Saturday.

A 3,000 dollar check was presented to the Hartford Police Athletic League by Aetna during halftime of the university of Hartford men’s basketball game.

“Aetna has been in the headlines and everyone talks about what’s going on with them but what matters to the community and the city is that Aetna is still a committed partner to our city, our community and our youth and this really demonstrates it,” said Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

The Hartford Police Activities League (PAL) is a non-profit unit with the Hartford Police Department which is committed to improving the lives of inner city youth through recreational activities and educational programs that offer an alternative to violence, gang membership, truancy and substance abuse.

PAL offers a multitude of programs for Hartford youth including, but not limited to, on-site mentoring, recreational programming , education and art programs, and offsite programming. PAL kids were in attendance at the game.

Organizers also held a coat drive for community members in need.