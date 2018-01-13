Malloy expected to veto Medicare assistance fix legislation 

HARTFORD — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is expected to veto legislation that would restore $54 million to a program that helps seniors pay for Medicare-related expenses.

The Democrat is expected to receive the bill in the coming days.

Malloy originally warned the General Assembly not to pass the legislation, arguing it would worsen Connecticut’s budget woes. But lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the bill Monday, saying they needed to assure thousands of affected seniors and people with disabilities the funding would be restored.

State legislative leaders had originally cut the program’s funding to help balance the new, bipartisan $41.3 billion state budget. But that move prompted calls from concerned seniors to lawmakers and the Department of Social Services.

Malloy has used his executive power to delay the cut until July 1.