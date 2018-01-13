× Man ID in New Haven deadly shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police have identified one man as a suspect in connection with Friday’s fatal shooting.

An arrest warrant for Joshua James Council, 31 of New Haven, for allegedly shooting a thirty-five year Kenneth Cooper of Waterbury.

They said the man was shot outside an Exxon Gas Station at 775 Whalley Avenue just after 3 a.m Friday.

The victim, Kenneth Cooper, 35, of Waterbury, was taken to the hospital by a woman he was with, according to police there, and died shortly after arriving.

Police said the woman and Cooper were not associated with the Exxon Station or the convenience store. The woman has not been identified.

Police said investigators are following “strong leads” but are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls and tips can be made anonymously.