Police say Hartford teen fatally stabbed older brother

HARTFORD – Police say a 17-year-old stabbed his older brother to death last night in Hartford.

Just before 1:00 a.m. police were called to an apartment building at 2006 Main Street for the reported stabbing. They found 21 year old Jiram Ortiz in a hallway with a puncture stab wound to the chest. He was transported to St. Francis and pronounced deceased a short time later. Police also found Jiram’s 17 year old brother at that address – they took him into custody without incident. The brother, who is not being identified because he’s a juvenile, has been charged with murder.

No word yet on what provoked the stabbing. Hartford’s Major Crimes Division and the Hartford State’s Attorney are investigating.