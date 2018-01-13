× Police searching for suspects after stolen car chase ends in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL — Police are searching for suspects after they were chased by Middletown police into Rocky Hill Friday.

Middletown police notified Rocky Hill police that they were in pursuit of a stolen car. Middletown police confirmed that the car crashed in the area of West Street and I-91.

Rocky Hill officers responded to the area to help Middletown officers in their search of the missing occupants who had gotten out of the car and fled the scene.

During a foot chase, a Middletown police officer fired their gun. Officers from State Police, Wethersfield, Cromwell, and Newington are helped with the search, said police.

After multiple attempts to find the suspects, the search was called off.

Inspectors from the State’s attorney’s office, Middletown and Rocky Hill police detective divisions were processing the scene.

Any information involving this incident please contact the Middletown Police department or the Rocky Hill Police Detective division.

West St between Capitol Blvd and I91 was shut down for a couple of hours while officers processed the scene.