Tow truck driver murdered repossessing vehicle ‘never saw it coming’

PETERSBURG, Va. --- There’s been an outpouring of support for the family of a tow truck driver, shot and killed while on a call Thursday.

According WTVR, Cindy and Jimmy Lee, owners of River City Recovery, are mourning the sudden and senseless death of their beloved employee, Allan Humphries. The 42-year-old man was murdered Thursday morning, shot in the back of the head while trying to repossess a car, according to Petersburg Police.

“The police officer had answered Allan`s phone,” said Cindy. “His best friend had called him to check on him and he hadn’t answered the phone.”

Twenty-year-old Anton Robinson has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. The Lees said Humphries never saw it coming.

“It wasn`t an altercation, because if there was an altercation, he would have left,” said Jimmy. “We`re all trained the same way. No vehicle is worth your life."

The couple said that Humphries leaves behind a mother, brother, son, and young granddaughter.

“He absolutely adored being 'poppa' to Audrey,” said Cindy.

Jimmy said, “We could get under his skin a little bit when we started calling him granddaddy. Don’t call me granddaddy. He wanted to be known as poppa.”

There’s been an outpouring of support from community members and towing companies across the country.

Cindy said, “At midnight, they all ran their beacon lights and they put their booms down to symbolize a cross.”

“We are grateful for everything that they are doing, because like I said, we lost a family member and you just don’t expect it to happen, especially when you do it right,” said Jimmy.

The Lees started a GoFundMe account to help the family raise money for funeral costs. After that’s been paid for, the extra money donated will likely be put towards a trust fund for Humphries’ granddaughter.

Anyone with information was asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.