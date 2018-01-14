Bird enthusiasts look for eagles in eastern Connecticut 

HARTFORD — Bird enthusiasts have traversed eastern Connecticut looking for eagles.

The Norwich Bulletin reports the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection counts eagles across the state annually. A nonprofit, The Last Green Valley, is responsible for counting in the northeast region of the state.

Volunteers fanned out along hotspot areas near rivers on Saturday. Chief Ranger Bill Reid says there were eight sightings, including two young bald eagles.

Reid says the eagles had traveled south for the season, likely from northern New England.

Bald eagles have made a remarkable recovery nationwide since the pesticide DDT was banned 45 years ago.

In Massachusetts, wildlife officials say there were more territorial breeding bald eagle pairs documented there in 2017 than any other year since the birds were reintroduced to the state in 1982.