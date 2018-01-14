× Bristol police issue Silver Alert for 83-year-old man

BRISTOL — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man Sunday night.

Police said Donald Aiudi, 83, may be operating a red 2006 Kia Sorrento. Aiudi is Caucasian, with white hair and brown eyes. He is 5’08” tall and weighs 180 lbs. Police did not provide a photo.



If you have any information on the whereabouts of Donald Aiudi please contact the Bristol police department at 860-584-3011.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.