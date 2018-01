Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY -- A fire severely damaged a home and resulted in the death of a dog Sunday afternoon.

Crews were on the scene of the fire at 27 Heritage Dr. for several hours. The first call came in around 3 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Several other towns were called in for mutual aid because there was no hydrant nearby.

The family that was displaced from the home is making their own arrangements for housing.