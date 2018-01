KILLINGLY — Despite the efforts of emergency responders to a horse trapped in the mud, the animal did not survive.

According to a Facebook post from the South Killingly Fire Department, “Crews from a South Killingly, Danielson, Sterling, Williamsville and KB Ambulance have cleared the scene of a horse that was heavily trapped in mud and water. Unfortunately, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the horse succumbed to its injuries.”

No other details were available.