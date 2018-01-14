Events marking Dr. Martin Luther King Day

Get involved
- Find local service event in your community for MLK Day by visiting MLKDay.gov and entering your ZIP code.
Events at local museums
- The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center offers tours, family activities, and noon bell ringing for peace. Exhibits show Stowe and King’s work for social change.
- The Wadsworth Atheneum is offering programs all day long featuring art making, dance and performances.
- Free admission to the New Britain Museum of American Art all day long. The Museum will highlight the connection between activism and the deaf culture.
- All visitors to The Connecticut Science Center will pay the kid's price for admission.
Events around the state
Hartford
- Greater Hartford Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance Martin Luther King, Jr. day celebration. Keynote speaker the Reverend Cornell William Brooks, former National President of the NAACP. January 15 12:00 noon Mount Olive Church Ministries. 20 Battle St. Hartford.
- The Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosts its 33nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday, January 15, 9 a.m. at the Connecticut Convention Center, 100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford.
Meriden
- 33rd Annual MLK and Albert Owens Scholarship Breakfast January 15, from 9:00 AM- 10:00 AM Maloney High School Cafeteria, 121 Gravel Street, Meriden
New Britain
- Local, state and federal officials will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King. The event, which is being hosted by the mayor's office and the New Britain Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, commemorates Dr. King’s birthday, as he would have been 89 this year. Other officials and advocates expected to attend include members of the Human Rights and Opportunities Commission and the Common Council. Local community activist Jerrell Hargraves will be the keynote speaker. Monday, January 15, from 10:30 AM- 11:15 AM. Trinity on Main, 69 Main Street, New Britain.
New Haven
- The New Haven Museum will host storytelling and activity tables as part of the Yale Peabody Museum’s 22nd Annual “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Legacy of Environmental and Social Justice,” on Monday, January 15, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 114 Whitney Avenue, the New Haven Museum.
- Music Haven and St. Luke’s Steel Band will present music in celebration of the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., while
recognizing several New Haven Community Leaders at First and Summerfield Church, 425 College St in New Haven,at 2 pm.
Simsbury
- Local residents will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by holding a special program at First Church of Christ at 2:00 p.m. at 689 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury.
Waterbury
- Representatives from member churches Mt. Olive AME Zion and Zion Baptist Church will be in attendance for a church service honoring Dr. King. Pastor Kelsey Hopson and Pastor Calbert Brantley. Rev. Kristopher Reese, the Pastor Grace Baptist Church, will preside over the service. Local community leaders and activists Joyce Petteway and Sam Beamon. January 15, from 12:00 PM-1:30 PM. Grace Baptist Church, 65 Kingsbury Street, Waterbury.
West Hartford
- The University of Hartford’s Martin Luther King Day observance on Monday, Jan. 15 on the West Hartford, 200 Bloomfield Avenue. The musical observance will begin at 11 a.m. in Lincoln Theater with a free program of music presented by performers affiliated with the Hartt School and a keynote message from Maestro Willie Anthony Waters.
- The University of Saint Joseph hosts "MLK Celebration 2018" Jan. 22, 7 – 9 p.m. Hoffman Auditorium, Bruyette Athenaeum, University of Saint Joseph 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford.
- Town of West Hartford hostsThe 22nd annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on January 15 at the West Hartford town hall auditorium, 50 South Main Street, 10:00-11:30 AM.
Windsor
- Archer Memorial AME Zion Church is hosting its annual MLK event, Monday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m., at Windsor Town Hall. Rev. Shelly Best is the keynoter.
Photo Gallery
