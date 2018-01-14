× Hamden police seeking witnesses to two different robberies

HAMDEN – A robber jumped over the counter inside a gas station, and a reported victim jumped out of moving car in two separate incidents in Hamden this weekend.

Police say they were called the Shell gast station at 3050 Whitney Avenue about 6:00a.m. on Saturday. They say a man, described as having “a spanish accent”, and wearing a gray shirt entered the store and showed a gun. The suspect “jumped over the counter”, while demanding money from the cash register. He stole an undisclosed amount of money and 2 packs of cigarettes, then fled on foot towards Home Place. He was last seen inside a “small, dark-colored sedan”, going southbound on Whitney Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4040.

And on Friday evening about 5:00 p.m. police were called to a robbery in the Warner Street area.

They say that the victim was first seen making a purchase with a “one-hundred-dollar bill” at a local gas station. He was then approached by a young man who asked him if he wanted to buy marijuana. The victim agreed, and entered a motor vehicle, which contained 4 males, described as being in their teens to early 20’s.

The victim was driven to Warner Street, where he was “pistol-whipped” and his wallet was stolen. The victim said he “jumped out of the moving car”, breaking his ankle. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Liguori at (203) 230-4040.