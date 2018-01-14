Monday starts sunny, but clouds move in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By MLK day, temps moderate some, ahead of a weak system that will drape a trough of low pressure through the area. this will bring some snow, but current guidance is forecasting minor accumulation. After that, temps will hover around the freezing mark.

The rain took our snow away, but we might get a fresh coat on Tuesday evening.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Mid-upper 20s.

MONDAY: Sunny start then increasing clouds. High: Mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow/rain/mix developing (more likely late and at night). High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Snow/mix ends early. Timing and intensity still a question at this point. High: Near 30.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 30s.