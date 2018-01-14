× New Haven boxer Luis Rosa dies in West Haven car crash

WEST HAVEN — A local boxer from New Haven died early Sunday morning following a car crash.

Police responded to calls of a crash at the intersection of Baker Street and Meloy Road around 2:13 a.m.

The initial investigation suggests that a Honda was heading southbound on Meloy Road and crossed over into the northbound lane, striking an Acura in a head on crash.

Police said one man died and two more people remain in critical condition.

The deceased man was identified as Luis Rosa, 26 of New Haven. Rosa’s gym, Boxing in Faith Gym, Inc., confirmed that he passed away in the car collision.

The crash still remains under investigation.