Real Story – Malloy’s highway priorities

HARTFORD -- Governor Malloy has identified more than $4B in highway construction projects, which he believes need to be completed, and he plans to ask state lawmakers to find a way to pay for the work, whether through highway tolls, higher taxes or some other method).

The projects include replacing the I-84 viaduct in Hartford, widening I-95 from Bridgeport to Stamford and revamping the I-84 "mixmaster" in Waterbury.

Transportation Commissioner Redeker joins us to make the case for the governor.

GUEST: Connecticut Transportation Commissioner James Redeker.