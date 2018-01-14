Turkish plane skids off cliff edge

ISTANBUL — A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea.

Images show the Boeing 737-800 on its belly and at an acute angle just above the water. The incident created panic among the 168 people on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they all have been evacuated safely in the Turkish province of Trabzon.

The Pegasus Airlines flight had taken off from Ankara on its way to the northern province of Trabzon.

The plane appeared to have taken a hard left turn several hundred meters before the end of the runway and went down the cliff.