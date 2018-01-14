University to review conservative speaker appearance 

STORRS — The University of Connecticut is reviewing plans by a Republican student group to bring in a well-known conservative speaker, two months after a speech by another right-wing pundit led to two arrests.

UConn’s College Republicans are planning to bring Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of conservative news and commentary site The Daily Wire, to the school Jan. 24.

The group sponsored conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich in November for a speech titled “It’s OK To Be White.” It ended with a protester grabbing Wintrich’s notes and Wintrich grabbing the protester.

University President Susan Herbst implemented new rules after that, requiring a review of events that could potentially pose a safety risk to campus.

A school spokeswoman says the review is designed to help facilitate the Jan. 24 speech, not to prevent it.