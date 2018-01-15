× Crews respond to hazmat in Essex at chemical plant

ESSEX — Crews from several towns fought a fire at a chemical plant Monday afternoon.

Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman said the fire was a result of a chemical reaction in a glass container in the lab. He said all employees had been evacuated and no one was hurt.

The call came in around 1:30 pm. for Nala Engineering, 85 Westbrook Rd. The situation has been resolved and deemed safe.

Multiple departments were assisting including Guilford, Old Saybrook, and Clinton.