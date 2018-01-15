× Dog abandoned in Waterbury could be released on Wednesday

WATERBURY — January, the dog abandoned earlier this month, could be released from treatment on Wednesday.

January was taken to a vet hospital last week where she was operated on several times.

According to the Brass City Rescue Alliance, “January has had surgery ever day and has continued to do amazing. All of the necrotic (dead) tissue is completely removed and only healthy tissue remains. She will have her glands and after wound closure and healing, she should tighten up just fine. She’s being spayed tomorrow. She eats like a horse and has gained 5lbs since she was moved to CAWS. If all continues to go well, she could be released on Wednesday. She will stay with me until healed and then go into her foster/forever home.”

Brass City Rescue has nearly 30 applications for permanent placement and is no longer accepting new ones. The expect to be reviewing the applications this week. We must have at least 30! We will begin working on them this week so please be patient if you applied.

“Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers. I swear it was a miracle that saved this girl. She’s blessed. “