Dog attempts to bite off own foot to escape after being left tied up in front of animal shelter all night

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A 1-year-old German Shepard is recovering after he was found tied to a fence in front of a New York City animal shelter.

His rescuers, who've named him Buddy, say the dog had a wire wrapped around his left leg. The wire had cut off circulation and the pup tried to bite off his own foot so he could escape.

He could barely stand when he was found in front of Animal Care Centers of New York Saturday morning. His rescuers took him to a veterinarian for emergency surgery.

Buddy still has a long way to go. Doctors say they may still have to amputate his leg.

“It makes you think about people," Feraz Mohammed, an animal control officer with Animal Care Centers of NY, told WPIX. "Why would they make an animal suffer like this?"

It's still unclear why the dog was left tied to the fence. Officials don't know who left him there.