Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Connecticut River at Hartford until further notice. These happen several times in the winter/spring months, and this one was issued due to an ice jam. Flood watch issued for low lying areas; 3-5″ of snow expected Wednesday night

"Minor flooding is expected in several low lying areas outside levee protection in Hartford, as well as downstream through Wethersfield and Glastonbury. Further downstream flooding is likely in the vicinity of Meadow Road, Route 17A, in the Gildersleeve section of Portland. A portion of this roadway will likely be closed. This includes the Exchange Club of Portland Fairgrounds. Boating interests should prepare for a period of swift river flows during this period. In western CT, waters have risen onto the Kent School campus and frozen in place, surrounding the ice rink. Route 7 in Kent remains closed. Flooding was also reported earlier along the Shepaug River in the town of Roxbury close to Hodge Park due to ice jams.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arctic air continues to dominate our weather as strong high pressure sits overhead. This high pressure airmass is shifting - and will give way to chance for snow early into the week. This storm should bring plowable snow to the area, and will likely impact the Wednesday commute. Current guidance supports 3-5" statewide, ending overnight Wednesday morning. While much of the state will be in that 3-5" range, some towns in Litchfield County may see around 6 inches of snow from this.

After that, the pattern calms down, with temps staying around freezing into Saturday. A warmup is also in the cards, with temps getting into the 40s. That thaw should last into early next week according to latest model runs.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the teens.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow/rain/mix developing (more likely late and at night). High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Snow/mix ends early. Total snow accumulation 3-5" possible. High: Near 30.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 40s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.