Flood watch issued for low lying areas; 3-5″ of snow expected Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Connecticut & Housatonic rivers until further notice. These happen several times in the winter/spring months, but this one was issued due to an ice jam.

"Minor flooding is expected in several low lying areas outside levee protection in Hartford, as well as downstream through Wethersfield and Glastonbury. Further downstream flooding is likely in the vicinity of Meadow Road, Route 17A, in the Gildersleeve section of Portland. A portion of this roadway will likely be closed. This includes the Exchange Club of Portland Fairgrounds. Boating interests should prepare for a period of swift river flows during this period. In western CT, waters have risen onto the Kent School campus and frozen in place, surrounding the ice rink. Route 7 in Kent remains closed. Flooding was also reported earlier along the Shepaug River in the town of Roxbury close to Hodge Park due to ice jams.

Also a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the northern half of Connecticut including Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham Counties from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon. These are issued when the National Weather Service is concerned about over 6" of snow.

Tonight looks mostly cloudy and calm with low temperatures in the 10s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs near or a little above freezing. There's a chance for some light snow or flurries in the afternoon and evening, especially in northwestern Connecticut. But the snow won't start really picking up until after midnight with the highest snowfall rates between 2 AM - 10 AM Wednesday. Snow will continue into the afternoon though before slowly tapering off.

Right now we are forecasting 1"-3" of snow for southeastern Connecticut, 3"-5" of snow for most of the state with 5"-9" for northern Farfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties and all of Litchfield County.

After that, the pattern calms down, with temps staying around freezing into Saturday. A warm-up is also in the cards, with temps getting into the 40s and then 50s. That thaw should last into early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 10s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, chance light snow or flurries in spots NW CT. Most stay dry. High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Snow slowly tapers off through the afternoon. High: Near 30.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 40s.

