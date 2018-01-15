New Canaan student who died suddenly had flu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CANAAN -- Officials said a fourth grade student died who died suddenly Sunday tested positive for the flu.

Nico Mallozzi died Sunday. He attended West Elementary School. Health officials confirmed that Mallozzi tested positive for the influenza virus.

Dr. David Reed with the New Canaan Health Department said:

The boy tested positive for Flu type B as did his brother. I recommended and continue to recommend that people get their flu vaccination as there is a higher than usual number of cases this year. Even if it does not prevent the flu as successfully as in prior years, nonetheless it may mitigate the symptoms and length of illness. With regard to Tamiflu, I recommended that persons exposed to the victim, particularly team mates, should see their pediatrician. The decision to prescribe is up to their personal doctor who is best suited to decide. I did not recommend the everyone get Tamiflu.

Dr. Bryan Luizzi, Superintendent of Schools, New Canaan Public Schools, released a statement to parents that said in part:

"It is with a sad heart that I share with you that Nico Mallozzi, fourth grade student at West Elementary School, unexpectedly passed away yesterday morning. At this point, the cause is unknown. Nico was a wonderful, friendly child, known throughout West as the voice of the afternoon announcements that concluded each day. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered."

Mallozzi played on the CT Roughriders hockey team. The team issued a statement that said in part, "It is a very sad day for all of us, Nico was a great kid with a great smile and he will be missed greatly."