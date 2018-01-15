× Norwegian airlines cuts flights to Scotland from Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS — Due to changes in Scottish tax laws, Norwegian Airlines is cutting service to Scotland from Bradley International.

A statement released by the airline said, “As of March 25, 2018, Norwegian Air will no longer operate its Edinburgh service out of Hartford’s Bradley International Airport. The decision to pull the route, along with decreasing service to Edinburgh from other United States airports, is due to the Scottish Government’s postponement of a reduction to air passenger taxes.”

“All affected passengers have been informed and offered alternatives flights, or full refunds, if they wish to cancel their booking.”

“Whilst this route cut means that Norwegian will currently not be offering any service to/from Bradley International Airport, the airline is continuously reviewing other future opportunities in Hartford as we have seen great potential in this market. “