Norwich police investigating stabbing

NORWICH — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to Franklin Street around 8:20 p.m. for a man who had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old victim at 99 Franklin St. He had been stabbed numerous times in his body and head. He was taken to Backus Hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police believe that the victim was stabbed on Chestnut Street and walked to Franklin Street.

Police are asking that if anyone has any information on the incident to call them at 860-886-5561 x 3157 or the anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 x 4.