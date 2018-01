× Samuelson leads the charge in a nail-biter win over Texas

TEXAS — Junior Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 points to lead the Huskies to a 75-71 win over Texas Monday night.

It was a back-and-forth game between the Huskies (16-0) and the Longhorns (14-3). The Longhorns led 24-21 after the first quarter, but the Huskies rebounded the next three quarters to secure their 16th win on the year.

Azurá Stevens added 16 points for the Huskies, Kia Nurse finished the game with 13 points.