Police: Drunk Darien woman thought she was in NJ when she hit cruiser while driving wrong way on I-95

DARIEN — Connecticut State Police said a wrong-way driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after hitting a state police cruiser on Interstate 95 South in Darien early Monday.

Police said they received 911 calls for a driver going north on I-95 South just before 1 a.m. The driver, Ashton Steen, 26, of Darien, was seen speeding and nearly missed crashing into other drivers.

State police said they saw the 2016 Audi driving the wrong way near Exit 12. Steen avoided hitting the state police cruiser head-on, but she side-swiped it, causing serious damage to both vehicles. Both drivers were uninjured.

Police said Steen admitted to drinking and told them she thought she was in New Jersey.

She failed field sobriety tests and was arrested and charges with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving the wrong way and DUI.

She was released on a $10,000 bail and is due in court on Tuesday, February 20.