State of emergency declared in Kent; Ice causing river flooding around the state

HARTFORD — Flooding is reported on several swollen Connecticut rivers, causing problems around the state.

In Kent, officials said ice jams on the Housatonic River has lead them to declare a local state of emergency. The ice caused the town to close a section of Rt. 7. It also prompted the private boarding school the Kent School to send more than 500 students home on Monday. The National Weather Service says the waters rose onto campus and froze in place. The school's ice rink was surrounded by frozen water.

Police are warning the public to stay away from the Housatonic River. Anyone on the ice will be arrested.

Route 341 is closed to Bulls Bridge Rd. Schaghticoke River Road has limited access. Sections of Route 7 are also closed.

The weather service says the Connecticut River is also flooding, and communities including Hartford, Glastonbury and Portland are either experiencing flooding or being told to expect it.

The weather service says there's also flooding on the Shepaug River in Roxbury due to ice jams.

The high waters are making some roads impassable, and officials are warning people not to drive on flooded roadways.