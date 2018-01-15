× Video shows officer dragged by car in Times Square during traffic stop

NEW YORK — An officer was injured after he was dragged by a car following an attempted traffic stop Sunday in Times Sqaure, according to PIX11.

The incident occurred around 12 a.m., when the officer attempted to stop a car for reckless driving. When the officer tried stopping the car, the driver sped off and hit the officer.

According to PIX11, the officer was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries. Police are still searching for the vehicle described as a dark-colored four-door sedan.