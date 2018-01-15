× Wallingford PD: Dog dies following attack by 2 dogs

WALLINGFORD — Police are investigating after they said a Shih Tzu-Poodle dog died after it was attacked by two dogs Monday.

Wallingford police said around 1 p.m., they received a complaint from a resident on Bernadette Lane regarding her dog being attacked and killed by one pit bull and a hound.

“The Wallingford Animal Control Officer and a police officer responded to the complaint and spoke with the complainant. She said that at about 8:30 a.m. she was walking her dog, a Shih Tzu-Poodle mix. She was fronting her own property when a pit bull and a hound from two doors down ran up to her dog and attacked it,” said Wallingford police.

A neighbor who heard the commotion came out to assist the owner in breaking up the attack, said police.

The owners of the Shih Tzu mix took the dog to the vet but said it may have died while en route, police said.

This investigation is still ongoing.