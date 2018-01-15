× Woman killed in hit and run, Hartford police looking for suspect

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a hit and run crash that left a 61-year-old woman dead.

Police were called to 61 Edgewood St. just minutes after noon on Sunday for the report of a woman suffering serious injuries.

Miriam Garcia, 62, of Hartford, was taken to St. Francis Hospital and died of her injuries around three hours later.

An unoccupied car was found near the scene that had damage consistent with having been involved in the crash. A witness said the driver of the car left the scene. A K9 unit was unable to track a suspect.

Police said they were looking for a black male suspect, late twenties to early thirties, with a medium build, clean-shaven and short hair, wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this hit & run fatal accident is asked to contact Hartford Police.

Tips may be left anonymously at ‪(860) 722-8477 or by contacting Sergeant Jason Lee at ‪(860) 757-4441.