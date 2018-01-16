5 arrested on Shoreline for attempting to set up sex with minors
GUILFORD — Five men were arrested in a sting operation for attempting to set up sex dates with minors.
Police from multiple jurisdictions announced the arrest of the men who had conversed online with a police officer posing as a minor.
The arrests were recorded as part of a documentary by the Veterans 4 Child Rescue Foundation.
Arrested were
- Sergio Bordonaro, 29, of Boston.
- Gregorio Diaz, 24, of Putnam
- Robert Prece, 30, of New Haven
- Kevin Millen, 44, of Ellington
- Marvin Dunkley, 41, New Haven
The men were charged with criminal attempt to commit sexual assault in the second degree, and criminal attempt to commit risk of injury.
41.288906 -72.674364