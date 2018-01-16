× 5 arrested on Shoreline for attempting to set up sex with minors

GUILFORD — Five men were arrested in a sting operation for attempting to set up sex dates with minors.

Police from multiple jurisdictions announced the arrest of the men who had conversed online with a police officer posing as a minor.

The arrests were recorded as part of a documentary by the Veterans 4 Child Rescue Foundation.

Arrested were

Sergio Bordonaro, 29, of Boston.

Gregorio Diaz, 24, of Putnam

Robert Prece, 30, of New Haven

Kevin Millen, 44, of Ellington

Marvin Dunkley, 41, New Haven

The men were charged with criminal attempt to commit sexual assault in the second degree, and criminal attempt to commit risk of injury.