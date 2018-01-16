Check on school delays and closings across the state

5 arrested on Shoreline for attempting to set up sex with minors

Posted 4:23 PM, January 16, 2018, by

GUILFORD — Five men were arrested in a sting operation for attempting to set up sex dates with minors.

Police from multiple jurisdictions  announced the arrest of the men who had conversed online with a police officer posing as a minor.

The arrests were recorded as part of a documentary by the Veterans 4 Child Rescue Foundation.

Arrested were

  • Sergio Bordonaro, 29, of Boston.
  • Gregorio Diaz, 24, of Putnam
  • Robert Prece, 30, of New Haven
  • Kevin Millen, 44, of Ellington
  • Marvin Dunkley, 41, New Haven

The men were charged with criminal attempt to commit sexual assault in the second degree, and criminal attempt to commit risk of injury.

 

 