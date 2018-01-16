Ask the Attorney: Injured on the job, no insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Atty,

I am a dog walker and I was walking a dog in the road when I fell and broke my angle on a sheet of ice covered by a thin layer of fresh snow that was created by a drainage pipe from a house with a big front yard that shot water off the property into the road. I have no health insurance, because I am out of work except the $15 an hour for the dog walking, so I need the lost wages. I already called one attorney and he said there is no case because my dog walker employer has less than 5 employees and does not have to have workers’ comp insurance. I really need surgery,

but can't even schedule it without insurance and I can’t ask my parents to pay.

What can I do?

Jake L