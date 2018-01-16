× Cats abandoned in cardboard box left in front of Hartford Job Corps

HARTFORD — Two cats were left inside a cardboard box on the front step of the Job Corps Monday.

Security at 100 William Short Campbell told police there was box with two cats inside near their entrance.

The cats were left out in the cold with only cat food inside the box.

The animals were brought to the New England Veterinary Center in Windsor for a medical check up.

Workers at the vet said on Tuesday, that the cats seemed to be healthy.