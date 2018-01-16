× Cromwell house fire sends person to the hospital with burn injuries

CROMWELL — A person was rushed to the hospital after being burned during a house fire in Cromwell.

Cromwell fire crews, along with crews from Rocky Hill, Middletown, Portland, and Wethersfield were called to the large fire at 6 Leghorn Lane around 11:15 p.m. Monday. The State Fire Marshal was also called to the scene. On the scene, windows appear to be burned out as char marks show around the window frame.

The investigation into what sparked the fire is spearheaded by the Cromwell Police Detective Bureau, the Cromwell Fire Marshall, and the State Fire Marshall.

So far, no other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Overnight fire at this home in Cromwell sends one person to the hospital. Investigation continues this morning. I’ll have more on @FOX61News. pic.twitter.com/9IxsQR3bLp — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) January 16, 2018