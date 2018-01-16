Did you win? CT Super Draw drawing numbers selected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL - CT Lottery officials drew a new set of numbers in a re-do of a blundered Super Draw from New Year’s Day.

The original drawing was rendered null and void after lottery officials determined a block of numbers essentially eliminated about half of all issued game tickets from the pool of numbers in play.

“We have an investigation underway but I am comfortable telling you is that it was a human error and that unfortunately our written drawing procedures were not followed as they should have been,” said Chelsea Turner, Interim President of the CT Lottery Corp.

The jackpot was worth $1 million with several other lower cash value prizes.

The CT Lottery will recognize all Super Draw tickets that were issued. Prizes must be redeemed at CT Lottery headquarters in Rocky Hill.

The winning number for the $1 million dollar prize is: 293148

The CT Lottery and the CT Department of Consumer Protection are still investigating what led to the blunder which is believed to have cost the Lottery Corporation around $1 million.