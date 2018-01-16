× Hartford police investigating fatal hit-and-run

HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that took place Tuesday night.

“We are investigating an accident on Vine Street with two victims. One victim has been pronounced. This is an evading a motor vehicle accident,” said Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

Foley said they have found the vehicle likely involved in the accident. Foley said the age of the person dead is in their 20s.

No other details have been released.