Hartford PD: Shooting sparked police chase through several towns

HARTFORD -- Police said a shooting led to a pursuit through several towns Tuesday.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said the shooting occurred on Blue Hills avenue at West Euclid Street. Foley said it was a "non-fatal shooting injury to a victim well-known to police." He said crack was found at the scene of the shooting.

Foley confirmed Hartford police initiated the pursuit in Hartford which also went onto Route 2 in Glastonbury. Using CT DOT cameras, FOX 61 followed the chase from Route 2 and onto I-91 North. Cameras caught the chase going as far north as Windsor.

Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the shooting.

No other details have been released.