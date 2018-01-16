× Jerry Remy finished latest cancer treatments Tuesday

BOSTON – Jerry Remy has finished his latest cancer treatments, the Sox announcer said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

“It started in June with surgery chemo and five weeks of radiation. It ended today,” he said.

Remy thanked the staff at MGH and praised the support of fans and community members.

It started in June with surgery chemo and 5 weeks of radiation. It ended today. Finished. Thanks to the team at MGH and the support I got from many people. To my co-patients stay strong. Now a little time to gain strength and down to the Fort. Go Pats !https://t.co/nZBLSVt3Rj pic.twitter.com/4yjqokjkGp — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) January 16, 2018

Remy’s battle with lung cancer dates back to 2008. A portion of his lung was removed in the most recent procedure, according to FOX25.

When Remy originally announced he was opting for surgery, his hope was to return to the booth shortly after the All-Star break in July, but he sat out the rest of the Sox 2017 season.

